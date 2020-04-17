Global  

Nick Cordero's Wife Praises Ariana Grande's Brother for Support During Coronavirus Battle

AceShowbiz Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
As her Broadway star husband fights for his life in the ICU, Amanda Kloots shares a video of Frankie Grande singing along to the 'Great White Way' veteran's track 'Live Your Life' on social media.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Florence Pugh dances to Elvis Presley classic in support of 'critical' Nick Cordero

Florence Pugh dances to Elvis Presley classic in support of 'critical' Nick Cordero 00:48

 Florence Pugh busted a move to Elvis Presley's song Got a Lot o' Livin' to Do in support of her critically ill friend Nick Cordero.

