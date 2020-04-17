Global  

Sam Smith and Demi Lovato Are Part of Queer Olympics in Empowering Music Video for 'I'm Ready'

AceShowbiz Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Directed by Jora Frantzis, the visual for the new duet of the 'Stay with Me' hitmaker and the 'I Love Me' songstress also features 'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars Valentina and Gigi Goode.
News video: Power pop from Demi Lovato, Sam Smith and even Kelly Rowland

Power pop from Demi Lovato, Sam Smith and even Kelly Rowland 01:49

 All the best new music tracks that drop today.

HazielAchaiah

Pampagruel RT @bloodlinethief: Gigi Goode is part of the new #ImReady music video of Demi Lovato and Sam Smith!!! https://t.co/OVbNT84n5H 1 hour ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Sam Smith and Demi Lovato Are Part of Queer Olympics in Empowering Music Video for 'I'm Ready'… https://t.co/A1foRK9nUB 1 hour ago

playmelikeasong

Neon Okay i personally love Sam Smith and Demi Lovato collaboration I love the chorus part and somehow reminds me of a song but idk what it is 🤔 7 hours ago

klphoen

Lilly Demi lovato And Sam Smith song is not bad at all. The versus are dope the “I’m Ready, I’m Ready” part is a little m… https://t.co/hxx2p0wWXH 8 hours ago

thakeebman

BIKO I wanna sleep but that Sam Smith/Demi Lovato song drops at midnight but part of me just feels like I’m not gonna like it :/ 11 hours ago

bloodlinethief

𝕯𝖎𝖆𝖇𝖑𝖔 🔥 50ft. 🔥 𝔣𝔞𝔫 𝔞𝔠𝔠 Gigi Goode is part of the new #ImReady music video of Demi Lovato and Sam Smith!!! https://t.co/OVbNT84n5H 13 hours ago

1flakes876

mikaxcmb

mika🌻🍪💜 The beat part about my month has been finding out that Sam Smith and Demi Lovato are doing a song together 🥺😭😭😭 1 week ago

