Directed by Jora Frantzis, the visual for the new duet of the 'Stay with Me' hitmaker and the 'I Love Me' songstress also features 'RuPaul's Drag Race' stars Valentina and Gigi Goode.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Pampagruel RT @bloodlinethief: Gigi Goode is part of the new #ImReady music video of Demi Lovato and Sam Smith!!! https://t.co/OVbNT84n5H 1 hour ago AceShowbiz Sam Smith and Demi Lovato Are Part of Queer Olympics in Empowering Music Video for 'I'm Ready'… https://t.co/A1foRK9nUB 1 hour ago Neon Okay i personally love Sam Smith and Demi Lovato collaboration I love the chorus part and somehow reminds me of a song but idk what it is 🤔 7 hours ago Lilly Demi lovato And Sam Smith song is not bad at all. The versus are dope the “I’m Ready, I’m Ready” part is a little m… https://t.co/hxx2p0wWXH 8 hours ago BIKO I wanna sleep but that Sam Smith/Demi Lovato song drops at midnight but part of me just feels like I’m not gonna like it :/ 11 hours ago 𝕯𝖎𝖆𝖇𝖑𝖔 🔥 50ft. 🔥 𝔣𝔞𝔫 𝔞𝔠𝔠 Gigi Goode is part of the new #ImReady music video of Demi Lovato and Sam Smith!!! https://t.co/OVbNT84n5H 13 hours ago The Best Of RihannaThe Mixtape 2020 #nowplaying Such Short Notice (Extended Mix Part 3) (Powered By FlakesTheMixtapeMogul) by FlakesTheMixtapeMogul fea… https://t.co/S5ab7adoqz 17 hours ago mika🌻🍪💜 The beat part about my month has been finding out that Sam Smith and Demi Lovato are doing a song together 🥺😭😭😭 1 week ago