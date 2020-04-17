Global  

Sharon Stone Admits to Taking Temperatures at Birthday Party as COVID-19 Prevention

AceShowbiz Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
During an appearance on Naomi Campbell's YouTube show 'No Filter with Naomi', the 'Basic Instinct' star claims to have thought about the possibility of a pandemic at Elton John's Oscars party.
