Johnny Depp's Instagram debut is exactly what you would expect
Friday, 17 April 2020 () A celebrity making a move on social media isn’t exactly BREAKING NEWS (unless it’s Jennifer Aniston or the Ana de Armas fan account). Johnny Depp joining Instagram isn’t going to knock anyone’s socks off – Leonardo DiCaprio is on there, Julia Roberts is on there, Tom Hanks is active, even Tom Cruise...
Johnny Depp amassed more than 1.6 million Instagram followers in just 14 hours after joining the site, and in an eight-minute video he thanked fans for their "unwavering support" over the years, and urged his followers to "care for one another" during the coronavirus pandemic.
