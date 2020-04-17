Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Johnny Depp's Instagram debut is exactly what you would expect

Johnny Depp's Instagram debut is exactly what you would expect

Lainey Gossip Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
A celebrity making a move on social media isn’t exactly BREAKING NEWS (unless it’s Jennifer Aniston or the Ana de Armas fan account). Johnny Depp joining Instagram isn’t going to knock anyone’s socks off – Leonardo DiCaprio is on there, Julia Roberts is on there, Tom Hanks is active, even Tom Cruise...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Johnny Depp joins Instagram

Johnny Depp joins Instagram 00:44

 Johnny Depp amassed more than 1.6 million Instagram followers in just 14 hours after joining the site, and in an eight-minute video he thanked fans for their "unwavering support" over the years, and urged his followers to "care for one another" during the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IMAgiNe_PeAcE7

Shez RT @people: Johnny Depp Joins Instagram, Reveals He's 'Filming Something for You' in Debut Post https://t.co/efATn2KbsY 6 minutes ago

WhiteSquallQ

Real _Change _is _cQming 🐸 🐸 🐸 #invisiblewar Johnny Depp Delivers Emotional Coronavirus Message in Instagram Debut https://t.co/35yA4J8Zvy #WWG1WGA 37 minutes ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Go #debut Johnny Depp Makes Instagram Debut – See His First Post! https://t.co/eTCHuITnL5 1 hour ago

rohitkhilnani

Rohit Khilnani Entertainment News: #SaraAliKhan's #Tiktok video with family, #JohnnyDepp's message and more. https://t.co/UToywo4XmH 1 hour ago

Farhanshaikh14

Er. Farhan Shaikh RT @NH_India: #Hollywood actor #JohnnyDepp has stepped into #socialmedia by joining #Instagram to share a special message for fans affected… 2 hours ago

iwmbuzz

IWMBuzz Pirates of The Caribbean star Johnny Depp makes his Instagram debut #JohnnyDepp #JohnnyDeppInstagram… https://t.co/Yfw1Hn4RCD 2 hours ago

MehanstarkNews

Mehanstark News Johnny Depp makes Instagram debut https://t.co/wpCLH5mm9r https://t.co/iHdkqYvGdW 2 hours ago

Channel24

Channel24 Johnny Depp talks about the "hideous" coronavirus as he makes his social media debut to announce new song… https://t.co/aItzGixmUA 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.