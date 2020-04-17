Mark Wahlberg Weirded Out by Family Doing Carole Baskin Dance

Poor Mark Wahlberg ... the guy seems lost when it comes to the viral Carole Baskin dance, but he got a surprise introduction to it ... courtesy of his wife and daughter!!! Mark was simply going downstairs for a snack when he ran into his wife, Rhea…

