Rachel McAdams Zooms in $10K donation for her local frontline healthcare workers

Lainey Gossip Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Rachel McAdams maintains a very private profile outside of her work life but yesterday, she Zoomed in and donated $10,000 in support of her hometown-area fundraiser for frontline healthcare workers, threw in some pop culture nostalgia for us all, and some social distancing family time details too.  ...
Credit: WLFI - Published
News video: Healthcare workers received parade for their tireless work to fight COVID-19

Healthcare workers received parade for their tireless work to fight COVID-19

 Healthcare workers received parade for their tireless work to fight COVID-19

LaineyGossip

Rachel McAdams donates $10,000 to her hometown's healthcare workers, and opens up about her young son, her upcoming Will…

nowstarringTO

Rachel McAdams donates $10,000 to her hometown's healthcare workers, and opens up about her young son, her upcoming…

