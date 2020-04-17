Gianna Bryant And Mamba Teammates To Be Honorary Picks At WNBA Draft

Gianna Bryant and her Mamba Academy teammates will be memorialized in a big way Friday night ... the WNBA is set to make them honorary picks in the org's annual draft, according to Vanessa Bryant. GiGi, Alyssa Altobelli and Peyton Chester -- who… 👓 View full article



