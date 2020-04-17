Global  

Gianna Bryant And Mamba Teammates To Be Honorary Picks At WNBA Draft

TMZ.com Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Gianna Bryant and her Mamba Academy teammates will be memorialized in a big way Friday night ... the WNBA is set to make them honorary picks in the org's annual draft, according to Vanessa Bryant. GiGi, Alyssa Altobelli and Peyton Chester -- who…
News video: Alyssa Altobelli, Gianna Bryant and Payton Chester Selected As Honorary Draftees In WNBA Draft

Alyssa Altobelli, Gianna Bryant and Payton Chester Selected As Honorary Draftees In WNBA Draft 00:46

 The WNBA honored Alyssa Altobelli, Gianna Bryant and Payton Chester Friday during the draft, announcing the trio as honorary draftees.

