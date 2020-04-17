Twitch Threatened with Lawsuit Over Streaming of Teddy Riley Concert Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Twitch and Amazon have just been accused of intentionally and maliciously screwing with Omnis and Teddy Riley. Jeff Bezos' companies -- yes, Amazon owns Twitch too -- are accused of blatantly ripping off Teddy's streamed concert April 2 on the… 👓 View full article

0

