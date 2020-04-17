Global  

Twitch Threatened with Lawsuit Over Streaming of Teddy Riley Concert

TMZ.com Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Twitch and Amazon have just been accused of intentionally and maliciously screwing with Omnis and Teddy Riley. Jeff Bezos' companies -- yes, Amazon owns Twitch too -- are accused of blatantly ripping off Teddy's streamed concert April 2 on the…
