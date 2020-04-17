Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > 'The Office' Actor Ranjit Chowdhry Dies at 64

'The Office' Actor Ranjit Chowdhry Dies at 64

TMZ.com Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Ranjit Chowdhry -- best known in the U.S. for playing Vikram on "The Office" -- has died in India ... according to reports. The former Bollywood star lived in New York but reportedly traveled back to his home country to receive dental treatment…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PandebonoPapi

Juan RT @JustAndyBuckley: This lovely actor passed away yesterday in India. Ranjit Chowdhry. He played a Vikram on The Office. He was terrif… 12 seconds ago

alex09dub

Alexis Martinez RT @TMZ: 'The Office' Actor Ranjit Chowdhry Dies at 64 https://t.co/crTHWqLph0 28 seconds ago

MirrorCeleb

Mirror Celeb The Office actor Ranjit Chowdhry dies at the age of 64 https://t.co/v9tLSOR561 https://t.co/JRY5LLGBu2 2 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y 'The Office' Actor Ranjit Chowdhry Dies at 64 https://t.co/5s1x7oqNkR https://t.co/89k0GIfDwg 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.