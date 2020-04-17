'The Office' Actor Ranjit Chowdhry Dies at 64 Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Ranjit Chowdhry -- best known in the U.S. for playing Vikram on "The Office" -- has died in India ... according to reports. The former Bollywood star lived in New York but reportedly traveled back to his home country to receive dental treatment… 👓 View full article

