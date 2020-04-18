Caitriona Balfe Tells Sam Heughan's Online Bullies to Find Something They Love Instead of Hating Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

After her 'Outlander' co-star spoke out about his '6 years of constant bullying, harassment, stalking and false narrative,' the 'Ford v Ferrari' actress jumps to his defense to remind trolls that life is short. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz Caitriona Balfe Tells Sam Heughan's Online Bullies to Find Something They Love Instead of Hating… https://t.co/nH5fMdvxNT 5 hours ago