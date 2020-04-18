Global  

Sean Penn Gets Coronavirus Test in Malibu

TMZ.com Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Sean Penn had an intruder Friday ... a swab that went way up his nose to test for the presence of COVID-19. Sean's doing great work in the 'Bu ... he helped organize and fund a COVID-19 testing facility through his org, the Community Organized…
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Coronavirus: Garcetti Highlights Partnership With Sean Penn's Nonprofit In City's Response To Pandemic

Coronavirus: Garcetti Highlights Partnership With Sean Penn's Nonprofit In City's Response To Pandemic 02:58

 In his daily briefing Thursday, Mayor Eric Garcetti highlighted some of the partnerships the city has established to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

