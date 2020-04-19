Bob Dylan's Handwritten Lyrics 'The Times They Are A-Changin' For Sale
Sunday, 19 April 2020 () Bob Dylan's penmanship and lyrical genius are worth millions of dollars ... handwritten lyrics to some of his biggest hits are hitting the open market, and the asking prices are enormous!!! Bob's handwritten original lyrics to three of his classics…
Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan has released a new song. The song, "I contain multitudes" is the second new song the artist has released in just three weeks. According to CNN, Dylan announced the release of the new tune on his official Twitter account. The new release follows the March release...
