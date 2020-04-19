Teddy Riley's Audio Issues Ruin Babyface Instagram Battle Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Teddy Riley and Babyface's battle was the talk of social media Saturday night, but for all the wrong reasons ... and Teddy Riley's audio equipment is to blame. The two music legends were supposed to square off as part Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's… 👓 View full article

