Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Teddy Riley's Audio Issues Ruin Babyface Instagram Battle

Teddy Riley's Audio Issues Ruin Babyface Instagram Battle

TMZ.com Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Teddy Riley and Babyface's battle was the talk of social media Saturday night, but for all the wrong reasons ... and Teddy Riley's audio equipment is to blame. The two music legends were supposed to square off as part Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Liabutterfly14

Naturally_lia RT @cthagod: Also kids we all know the digital era rules and these jokes shall fly but please don’t let over production and audio issues ma… 1 minute ago

eTrafficLane

eTrafficLane Teddy Riley's Audio Issues Ruin Babyface Instagram Battle - https://t.co/s4G4Yt826u 6 minutes ago

devbino__

🕺🏾 RT @NigelDPresents: Babyface has postponed his battle with Teddy Riley due to audio issues. https://t.co/WH1EpcI0IY 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.