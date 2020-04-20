R. Kelly Owes $1.88 Million to IRS, Says That Means He's No Flight Risk Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

R. Kelly owes Uncle Sam nearly $2 million ... and that's exactly why he says he would NOT be a flight risk if he gets released from jail due to the pandemic. The singer's lawyers filed legal docs arguing Kelly owes a whopping $1,878,737.43 to the… 👓 View full article

