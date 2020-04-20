Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Kylie Jenner All Smiles As She Goes on Barefoot Snack Run

Kylie Jenner All Smiles As She Goes on Barefoot Snack Run

TMZ.com Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Kylie Jenner's cravings for some good quarantine snacks apparently got so intense, she forgot to throw on shoes before grabbing her munchies. Kylie hit up her BFF Stassie's crib on Sunday for a much-needed snack run in L.A. On her way out, photogs…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.