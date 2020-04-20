Global  

'Green Acres' Star Tom Lester Dead at 81

TMZ.com Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Tom Lester -- best known for playing Eb Dawson on the '60s sitcom "Green Acres" -- has died of complications from Parkinson's Disease ... TMZ has learned. We're told the longtime actor died Monday morning in Nashville at the home of his fiancee and…
