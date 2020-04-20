Global  

Playmate Ashley Mattingly Dead by Suicide

TMZ.com Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Former Playmate Ashley Mattingly -- a domestic violence victim at the hands of Lane Garrison, who struggled with substance abuse -- is dead ... TMZ has learned. Ashley's sister, Christy, and twin brother Billy tell us she took her own life…
