Cole Sprouse Blames Fanaticism for Death Threats Over Lili Reinhart Romance, Kaia Gerber Rumors

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Having been accused of cheating on his co-star girlfriend with the model, the 'Riverdale' actor issues a lengthy statement on social media in which he urges people to think before they post.
