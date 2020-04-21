Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Arrest Warrant Issued for Pastor Tony Spell, Says He Won't Surrender

Arrest Warrant Issued for Pastor Tony Spell, Says He Won't Surrender

TMZ.com Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Pastor Tony Spell is officially a wanted man -- cops have a warrant to arrest him for allegedly backing up a church bus toward a demonstrator. According to Central Police in Baton Rouge ... the warrant was issued Monday based on video evidence from…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

intichaski

Intichaski RT @NavyNana2: Arrest Warrant Issued For Louisiana Pastor Who Wouldn't Shutter Church Amid Pandemic https://t.co/7wrConAwzB 32 seconds ago

garyjholliday3

gary j Arrest Warrant Issued For Louisiana Pastor Who Wouldn't Shutter Church Amid Pandemic #SmartNews https://t.co/Nc827lj0RC 40 seconds ago

LiberalUSA1

Liberal American This is the guy who claims the coroner falsified records about one of his congregation members that died of covid.… https://t.co/e2ygETDoad 53 seconds ago

n0vadust

d nova #mtfbwy🖖#1u Ω ☮ 🌊 RT @thedailybeast: An arrest warrant has been issued for Louisiana pastor Tony Spell after video footage allegedly caught him on camera bac… 54 seconds ago

tomcox60

Tom Cox RT @thehill: Police have issued an arrest warrant for Louisiana pastor Tony Spell after video captured him driving a bus toward a protester… 1 minute ago

suzannechowla

SC RT @SavannahBayBVI: 😇😇 Arrest Warrant Issued For Louisiana Pastor Who Wouldn't Shutter Church Amid Pandemic. https://t.co/vlbTyZca6V #Smar… 2 minutes ago

MicheleneBerkey

Michelene Berkey Arrest Warrant Issued For Louisiana Pastor Who Wouldn't Shutter Church Amid Pandemic #SmartNews https://t.co/juuONx42El 2 minutes ago

Avonan

#HandMarkedPaperBallots ✍🏽 RT @solusnan1: Arrest Warrant Issued For Louisiana Pastor Who Wouldn't Shutter Church Amid Pandemic | HuffPost https://t.co/farEbH1teD 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.