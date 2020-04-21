Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Celebrity Social Media, April 21, 2020

Celebrity Social Media, April 21, 2020

Lainey Gossip Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Another day, another Quibi trailer, this time for Anna Kendrick’s Dummy. It’s about Anna hitting the road with her boyfriend’s sex doll, who speaks only to her. The joke is that the doll is a feminist, so it’s a comedy meets blow-up Thelma & Louise.  Tom Brady isn’t slothing his way through quaranti...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: nypost - Published
News video: Believe it or not, this isn't Ariana Grande

Believe it or not, this isn't Ariana Grande 01:00

 Does Ariana Grande have a secret twin? Meet Paige Niemann, a 15-year-old from California who quickly went viral on social media for her shocking resemblance to Grande.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

x_enters

X-Entertainments Celebrity Social Media Round-Up for April 23, 2020 - LaineyGossip https://t.co/FLIthbE7nU 5 minutes ago

PeithoPromotion

Lauren Nelson Celebrity Social Media Round-Up for April 23, 2020 - LaineyGossip https://t.co/txyWFBE3sz 13 hours ago

MealsOnWheelsDE

Meals On Wheels DE This weekend we are having a special VIRTUAL tribute for the Celebrity Chefs' Brunch! From 10AM on Saturday, April… https://t.co/TQaUYOxiBL 2 days ago

Showsha_in

𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐡𝐚 A #Mumbai court has remanded #AjazKhan in police custody till April 24 over objectionable post on social media.… https://t.co/Lsg4GogxrH 5 days ago

News18Movies

News18 Movies A #Mumbai court has remanded #AjazKhan in police custody till April 24 over objectionable post on social media.… https://t.co/UjW2BCi3mA 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.