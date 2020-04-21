Global  

R. Kelly's 2nd Bid for Jail Release Due to COVID-19 Denied

TMZ.com Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
It's another swing and a miss for R. Kelly -- the judge shot down his 2nd attempt to get released from jail due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal judge acknowledged the disease has spread at MCC Chicago, where Kelly is being held awaiting the…
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: San Mateo Inmate Charged With Sex Crimes Cites Virus Risk as Reason for Release

San Mateo Inmate Charged With Sex Crimes Cites Virus Risk as Reason for Release 02:24

 San Mateo County leaders and immigrant advocates are begging a judge not to release an alleged rapist and human trafficker who says he fears contracting COVID-19 in the jail. Da Lin reports. (4-19-20)

