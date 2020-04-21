R. Kelly's 2nd Bid for Jail Release Due to COVID-19 Denied

It's another swing and a miss for R. Kelly -- the judge shot down his 2nd attempt to get released from jail due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal judge acknowledged the disease has spread at MCC Chicago, where Kelly is being held awaiting the…

