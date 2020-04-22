Michelle Hardwick Is Pregnant With First Child With Wife Kate Brooks Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

The 'Emmerdale' actress announces her pregnancy on social media and it's her first child roughly a year after she tied the knot with producer Kate Brooks. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Daily Star Emmerdale's Michelle Hardwick pregnant with first baby with wife Kate Brooks #Emmerdale https://t.co/WsNA4licMi 7 minutes ago tammy sumner RT @MirrorTV: BREAKING: #Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick pregnant with first baby with wife Kate Brooks https://t.co/McwCq9Onlo https://… 24 minutes ago Michelle #StreamBreakUpSong💔⬆️ RT @soapscoop: Emmerdale's Michelle Hardwick announces she's expecting a baby with wife Kate Brooks https://t.co/XhemzCnDdl 1 hour ago Melkom Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick pregnant with first baby with wife Kate Brooks HOW SICK. POOR BABY. WHO IS THE REAL STUPID DONOR FATHER? 3 hours ago mark d Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick pregnant with first baby with wife Kate Brooks https://t.co/JbX6L6ZI1R God sakes a… https://t.co/rFJTLNI4P4 3 hours ago katriTina Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick pregnant with first baby with wife Kate Brooks. So who's the sperm donor? U ppl ar… https://t.co/s3IEOCkCJz 4 hours ago Daily Express Congratulations! Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick announces pregnancy with wife Kate Brooks https://t.co/aQ7rGgfl0X https://t.co/PiJnnIcFes 4 hours ago Channel Mum Congratulations to Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick, who is expecting her first child with wife Kate Brooks! –… https://t.co/oRLvkKJc5e 5 hours ago