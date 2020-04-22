Kanye West Donates 300,000 Meals During Coronavirus Crisis

The 'God Digger' hitmaker has teamed up with fast food joint Chick-fill-A to provide free meals to help the needy in Los Angeles during coronavirus pandemic.

