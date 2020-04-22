Global  

Bruce Willis' Daughter Spills Events Leading to Him Quarantining With Demi Moore Instead of Wife

Bruce Willis' Daughter Spills Events Leading to Him Quarantining With Demi Moore Instead of Wife

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Weeks after it was revealed that the 'Die Hard' actor is self-isolating with his ex-wife, his daughter Scout reveals the real story behind why his wife Emma Heming missed out the chance to join them.
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter Scout enjoying quarantine with parents

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter Scout enjoying quarantine with parents 01:34

 Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter Scout Willis has enjoyed spending time with her parents during the coronavirus pandemic.

4 hours ago

