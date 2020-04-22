Global  

Ansel Elgort Uses His Nude Photo to Trick Fans Into Donating for Coronavirus Relief Efforts

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
The 'Fault in Out Stars' actor posts on Instagram a photo of him completely naked in the shower while directing fans to a GoFundMe page, which he dubs his 'OnlyFans LINK,' that raises money to help those in need.
