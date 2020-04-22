Ansel Elgort Uses His Nude Photo to Trick Fans Into Donating for Coronavirus Relief Efforts Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The 'Fault in Out Stars' actor posts on Instagram a photo of him completely naked in the shower while directing fans to a GoFundMe page, which he dubs his 'OnlyFans LINK,' that raises money to help those in need. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz Ansel Elgort Uses His Nude Photo to Trick Fans Into Donating for Coronavirus Relief Efforts https://t.co/QxMismwLTS https://t.co/zyXSYaqKSw 37 minutes ago