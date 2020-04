Default Best Chris Pine to star in reboot of The Saint for Paramount Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Default Best Chris Pine has a new project on the horizon. He will star in a reboot of The Saint for Paramount, taking on the role of Simon Templar previously played by Roger Moore and Val Kilmer. I LOVED the Val Kilmer movie in the 1990s, and in the spirit of Kilmer’s take on Simon Templar, I really... 👓 View full article

