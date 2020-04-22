Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Post Malone to Host Nirvana Cover Concert from Home for COVID-19 Relief

Post Malone to Host Nirvana Cover Concert from Home for COVID-19 Relief

TMZ.com Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Post Malone is paying to tribute to Kurt Cobain's iconic band with a special concert from home, featuring Nirvana songs ... and it's all for coronavirus relief charities. The singer put up a somewhat cryptic video Wednesday, showing himself sitting…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Post Malone to perform digital concert of Nirvana covers

Post Malone to perform digital concert of Nirvana covers 00:34

 Post Malone is set to entertain fans in self-isolation by performing a virtual concert full of Nirvana covers.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

WCCO Viewers Share Which Online Concerts They've Been Enjoying [Video]

WCCO Viewers Share Which Online Concerts They've Been Enjoying

Post Malone will livestream a concert from his home Friday night, featuring a tribute to the band Nirvana (2:59). WCCO Mid-Morning - April 24, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:59Published
David Guetta raises $700,000 for coronavirus relief with United at Home livestream [Video]

David Guetta raises $700,000 for coronavirus relief with United at Home livestream

David Guetta raised $700,000 for non profit organisations involved in fighting the coronavirus pandemic with his United at Home Livestream.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Post Malone to perform Nirvana tribute concert for coronavirus relief

Event will air on YouTube
Independent Also reported by •Billboard.comJust JaredSeattle Times

Courtney Love Approves of Post Malone Covering Nirvana, Thanks ‘Mighty’ Kurt Cobain

Post Malone has Courtney Love's stamp of approval for his Nirvana tribute livestream. See what she said.
Billboard.com Also reported by •Just JaredSeattle Times

Tweets about this

kingchar2427

Charlie Kingwill RT @TMZ: Post Malone to Host Nirvana Cover Concert from Home for COVID-19 Relief https://t.co/9dFFYmcjto 5 hours ago

hifiwaypopchron

HiFiWay .@PostMalone @RepublicRecords GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-platinum Dallas, TX artist Post Malone will host an ex… https://t.co/idWDCqVVPs 5 hours ago

Ualhalla

Nimmimonie RT @AJandTara: Post Malone To Host Nirvana Tribute For COVID-19 Relief | The World Famous KROQ https://t.co/iWq5K3N6Mb 13 hours ago

AJandTara

A.J. and Tara Post Malone To Host Nirvana Tribute For COVID-19 Relief | The World Famous KROQ https://t.co/iWq5K3N6Mb 13 hours ago

961KISS

961 KISS Post Malone will be hosting a livestream tribute to Nirvana this Friday on YouTube. https://t.co/5cU1Xn7mew 14 hours ago

Whoisjaiden

JaidenRockstarr RT @TMZ: Post Malone to Host Nirvana Cover Concert from Home for COVID-19 Relief https://t.co/7ZHuaUqmFs 16 hours ago

voolife

Voo Vodka 8x Post Malone to Host Nirvana Cover Concert from Home for COVID-19 Relief https://t.co/5prnqBP63j 17 hours ago

VovkulakaMusic

Vovkulaka POST MALONE To Perform 'A Set Of NIRVANA Hits' Via YouTube Livestream... ~Malone will host an exclusive livestream… https://t.co/3laZBXtdEx 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.