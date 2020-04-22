Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Dennis Rodman Praying for Kim Jong-Un After Deathbed Reports

Dennis Rodman Praying for Kim Jong-Un After Deathbed Reports

TMZ.com Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Dennis Rodman tells TMZ Sports he is praying for his friend Kim Jong-Un to make a full recovery after reports say the North Korean leader is on his deathbed. Of course, Rodman and Jong-Un go back years -- he famously kicked with KJU in 2013 and…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Kim Jong Un under treatment after surgery: report

Kim Jong Un under treatment after surgery: report 01:30

 According to a South Korean media report, Kim Jong Un is receiving treatment after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure earlier this month, amid speculation over his health after his absence from a key anniversary event last week. Gloria Tso reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BLADE2523

Bloody Blade RT @TMZ: Dennis Rodman Praying for Kim Jong-Un After Deathbed Reports https://t.co/Ev1FxCyStf 35 seconds ago

OpeningDayNFL

Opening Day Game Dennis Rodman Praying for Kim Jong-Un After Deathbed Reports https://t.co/30m7CveRNj 17 minutes ago

lachance77

Nicole Dennis Rodman Praying for Kim Jong-Un After Deathbed Reports via @TMZ https://t.co/GCxpFmlF2A https://t.co/lcILo81iq9 19 minutes ago

StarbuzzGR

Starbuzz Dennis Rodman Praying for Kim Jong-Un After Deathbed Reports - https://t.co/kFxEI6bX86 #starbuzz 20 minutes ago

FoxSportsRadio

FOX Sports Radio Dennis Rodman Says He's Praying For the Speedy Recovery of 'Friend' Kim Jong-Un. https://t.co/WB38StfJce 38 minutes ago

StarbuzzGR

Starbuzz Dennis Rodman Praying for Kim Jong Un After Deathbed Reports - https://t.co/kFxEI6bX86 #starbuzz 44 minutes ago

bchapsports

Brian Chapman RT @TMZ_Sports: Dennis Rodman Praying for Kim Jong-Un After Deathbed Reports https://t.co/YB4XnlMGcN 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.