Dennis Rodman Praying for Kim Jong-Un After Deathbed Reports
Wednesday, 22 April 2020 () Dennis Rodman tells TMZ Sports he is praying for his friend Kim Jong-Un to make a full recovery after reports say the North Korean leader is on his deathbed. Of course, Rodman and Jong-Un go back years -- he famously kicked with KJU in 2013 and…
According to a South Korean media report, Kim Jong Un is receiving treatment after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure earlier this month, amid speculation over his health after his absence from a key anniversary event last week. Gloria Tso reports.
