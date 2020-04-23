Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Shirley Knight Passed Away at the Age of 83 From Natural Causes

Shirley Knight Passed Away at the Age of 83 From Natural Causes

AceShowbiz Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
In a Facebook tribute to the 'Dark at the Top of the Stairs' actress, her daughter Kaitlin Hopkins reveals that she was with the actress when she died peacefully on April 22 morning.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chenchofrias

chencho frias RT @THATAllenCovert: Shirley Knight passed away today. She was an amazing actress and a wonderful person. Her career was long and she could… 19 minutes ago

mtescarpulli

Tere Escarpulli RT @etnow: Beloved actress Shirley Knight has passed away. 💔 https://t.co/GyD6gBOL4M 35 minutes ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Shirley Knight Passed Away at the Age of 83 From Natural Causes https://t.co/yk4bmklGPR https://t.co/Bf6A7Jmi96 1 hour ago

CristinaCorduri

cc😷 RT @_AngelaLansbury: Very sad news: Farewell to the wonderful 2-time Oscar-nominee, 3-time Emmy Award and Tony Award-winner, Shirley Knigh… 2 hours ago

lee_gambin

Lee Gambin Very sad news to wake up to this morning, the excellent Shirley Knight passed away. I was very lucky to have been i… https://t.co/J6FYG8ECkI 2 hours ago

JGlenCollins

Glen Collins RT @30somethingpod: Sorry to see that Shirley Knight has passed away. She was so perfect as Hope's Mom. Both of her episodes are wonderful.… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.