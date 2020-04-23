Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > 'Straight Outta Compton' Star Jason Mitchell Arrested In Mississippi

'Straight Outta Compton' Star Jason Mitchell Arrested In Mississippi

TMZ.com Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
"Straight Outta Compton" star Jason Mitchell has just been arrested in Mississippi on felony weapons and drug charges ... TMZ has learned. The actor was booked into Harrison County Jail Wednesday and he's facing four felony charges ... according to…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AfterDark1690

After Dark 'Straight Outta Compton' Star Jason Mitchell Arrested, Cops Say w/ 2 lbs of Weed https://t.co/cw3arF6iXI 4 minutes ago

yolvillalo

Yolanda Villarreal L 'Straight Outta Compton' Star Jason Mitchell Arrested, Cops Say w/ 2 lbs of Weed https://t.co/LAp1ZPc9Xg 4 minutes ago

JenifferLovers

Jeniffer Lopez 'Straight Outta Compton' Star Jason Mitchell Arrested, Cops Say w/ 2 lbs of Weed https://t.co/NDgLjkpYvz 4 minutes ago

00CelebNewz00

Cece Lane 'Straight Outta Compton' Star Jason Mitchell Arrested, Cops Say w/ 2 lbs of Weed https://t.co/yZS3splB7N 4 minutes ago

FGMELEVEN

Felton Greg Morris RT @JoyceMeetsWorld: Jason Mitchell was arrested after a traffic stop in Harrison County. Police found contraband including an AK-47 two po… 5 minutes ago

WXXV25

WXXV 25 Jason Mitchell, best known for his role as “Easy-E” in Straight Outta Compton was arrested by Harrison County Deput… https://t.co/WMp5GVUHhG 8 minutes ago

LushLife243

LushLife21 🇨🇩 RT @gossipoftheciti: Straight Outta Compton Star #JasonMitchell arrested tonight for drug trafficking and possession of a firearm. https://… 8 minutes ago

CelebrityZones

Celebrity Zones ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Star Jason Mitchell Arrested, Cops Say w/ 2 lbs of Weed https://t.co/Iu1gshXQk3 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.