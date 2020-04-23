'Straight Outta Compton' Star Jason Mitchell Arrested In Mississippi

"Straight Outta Compton" star Jason Mitchell has just been arrested in Mississippi on felony weapons and drug charges ... TMZ has learned. The actor was booked into Harrison County Jail Wednesday and he's facing four felony charges ... according to…

You Might Like

Tweets about this After Dark 'Straight Outta Compton' Star Jason Mitchell Arrested, Cops Say w/ 2 lbs of Weed https://t.co/cw3arF6iXI 4 minutes ago Yolanda Villarreal L 'Straight Outta Compton' Star Jason Mitchell Arrested, Cops Say w/ 2 lbs of Weed https://t.co/LAp1ZPc9Xg 4 minutes ago Jeniffer Lopez 'Straight Outta Compton' Star Jason Mitchell Arrested, Cops Say w/ 2 lbs of Weed https://t.co/NDgLjkpYvz 4 minutes ago Cece Lane 'Straight Outta Compton' Star Jason Mitchell Arrested, Cops Say w/ 2 lbs of Weed https://t.co/yZS3splB7N 4 minutes ago Felton Greg Morris RT @JoyceMeetsWorld: Jason Mitchell was arrested after a traffic stop in Harrison County. Police found contraband including an AK-47 two po… 5 minutes ago WXXV 25 Jason Mitchell, best known for his role as “Easy-E” in Straight Outta Compton was arrested by Harrison County Deput… https://t.co/WMp5GVUHhG 8 minutes ago LushLife21 🇨🇩 RT @gossipoftheciti: Straight Outta Compton Star #JasonMitchell arrested tonight for drug trafficking and possession of a firearm. https://… 8 minutes ago Celebrity Zones ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Star Jason Mitchell Arrested, Cops Say w/ 2 lbs of Weed https://t.co/Iu1gshXQk3 9 minutes ago