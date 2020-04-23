Global  

Tom Brady Accidentally Trespasses In Tampa, 'Holy S**t, He's In My House!'

TMZ.com Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
"Holy f**king sh*t! Tom Brady is in my f**king house!!!" That's how one Tampa Bay resident described an accidental trespass visit from Tom Brady earlier this month ... and the story is absolutely hilarious!!! Here's the deal ... David Kramer is…
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski attempting second act in Tampa.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski attempting second act in Tampa. 00:56

 Gronkowski poised to reunite with Brady in Tampa as city's mayor reveals Brady ejected from public park

