Tweets about this Is Netflix Down Jermaine Dupri Tells ATL Black Community to Stay Home, 'Don't Die 'Cause You're Bored' https://t.co/ElXSlSYuEQ https://t.co/x3TFqpOp0F 2 days ago DubV RT @dubvNOW: Jermaine Dupri Tells ATL Black Community to Stay Home, 'Don't Die 'Cause You're Bored' https://t.co/Ae9ysO8Q7b 2 days ago West Virginia Topics Jermaine Dupri Tells ATL Black Community to Stay Home, 'Don't Die 'Cause You're Bored' https://t.co/Ae9ysO8Q7b 2 days ago Criyonce RT @TMZ: Jermaine Dupri Tells ATL Black Community to Stay Home, 'Don't Die 'Cause You're Bored' https://t.co/H1EbSTasj9 3 days ago (((RealClayDade))) 🏁/ 🏁 VIDEO: Jermaine Dupri Tells ATL Black Community to Stay Home, 'Don't Die 'Cause You Bored' https://t.co/NWCqBqtm7t 3 days ago AngelCakes Jermaine Dupri Tells ATL Black Community to Stay Home, 'Don't Die 'Cause You're Bored' https://t.co/hWzDBXemkt 4 days ago Isha Ice Cole RT @TMZ: Jermaine Dupri Tells ATL Black Community to Stay Home, 'Don't Die 'Cause You're Bored' https://t.co/F02UiS5nAR 4 days ago wilson villa Jermaine Dupri Tells ATL Black Community to Stay Home, ‘Don’t Die ‘Cause You’re Bored’ https://t.co/7UWx0RpzOM https://t.co/hAcrNcdtPO 4 days ago