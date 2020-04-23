Elizabeth Warren's Oldest Brother, War Vet Dead from Coronavirus Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Elizabeth Warren's 86-year-old brother has died just weeks after contracting COVID-19. Don Reed Herring -- a 20-year U.S. Air Force veteran who served nearly 6 years in Vietnam -- died Tuesday night in Norman, Oklahoma. The former presidential… 👓 View full article

Sen. Elizabeth Warren confirmed her oldest brother, Donald Reed Herring, died after testing positive for coronavirus. According to Business Insider, Herring was 86 years old and a 20-year veteran from the U.S. air force. Warren said: "It is hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or...

