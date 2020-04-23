Global  

Vin Scully Hospitalized After Fall, 'Resting Comfortably'

TMZ.com Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
L.A. Dodgers legendary broadcaster Vin Scully is being hospitalized after taking a fall at his home on Tuesday, TMZ Sports has learned. BUT, DON'T WORRY -- HE'S GOING TO BE OKAY!! We're told 92-year-old Scully took a fall Tuesday afternoon at his…
