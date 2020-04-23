Ariana Grande, David Beckham and Kevin Durant Join All In Challenge Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Ariana Grande, David Beckham, Kevin Durant and Aaron Rodgers have joined the All In Challenge to raise money for COVID-19 relief ... and their fans are responding in BIG numbers. The pop star and trio of superstar athletes all got onboard in the… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Chris Wallace Brandon RT @TMZ: Ariana Grande, David Beckham and Kevin Durant Join All In Challenge https://t.co/yIisg5Tcun 8 minutes ago Mvpchampion2019007 Ariana Grande, David Beckham and Kevin Durant Join All In Challenge https://t.co/SDoTwMkQBG via @TMZ 22 minutes ago Myron Mays Ariana Grande, David Beckham and Kevin Durant Join All In Challenge - https://t.co/0Mcyqll4JP 54 minutes ago Tracy Yerden Ariana Grande, David Beckham and Kevin Durant Join All In Challenge https://t.co/8rqGChO9k0 via @TMZ 1 hour ago Starbuzz Ariana Grande, David Beckham and Kevin Durant Join All In Challenge - https://t.co/f2V5YrLeoQ #starbuzz 1 hour ago Gossip Department Ariana Grande, David Beckham and Kevin Durant Join All In Challenge https://t.co/lbukuezKmS https://t.co/lvJ2tH1h3e 1 hour ago arlene valledo Ariana Grande, David Beckham and Kevin Durant Join All In Challenge https://t.co/FT2U3UE0t3 1 hour ago ω๏๏∂y Ariana Grande, David Beckham and Kevin Durant Join All In Challenge https://t.co/ms3xBBM7yu https://t.co/oVaYM9XORc 2 hours ago