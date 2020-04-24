Global  

Alicia Silverstone Employs Son When Recreating Paul McCartney's Iconic Vegan Ad for PETA

AceShowbiz Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
To urge people to give up meat during the coronavirus lockdown, the 'Clueless' actress stands side by side with eight-year-old Bear wearing 'Go Veggie' and 'Stop Eating Animals' T-shirts.
