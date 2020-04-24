Alicia Silverstone Employs Son When Recreating Paul McCartney's Iconic Vegan Ad for PETA Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

To urge people to give up meat during the coronavirus lockdown, the 'Clueless' actress stands side by side with eight-year-old Bear wearing 'Go Veggie' and 'Stop Eating Animals' T-shirts. 👓 View full article

