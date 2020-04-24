Global  

Dak Prescott's Brother, Jace, Dead At 31

TMZ.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Tragic news for Dak Prescott and his family ... the quarterback's older brother, Jace Prescott, died suddenly at 31 years old on Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys announced. No cause of death was given. Dak had been super close with Jace, the oldest of…
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Marcellus Wiley insists Cowboys stick with Dak Prescott instead of drafting Jordan Love

Marcellus Wiley insists Cowboys stick with Dak Prescott instead of drafting Jordan Love 01:02

 Rumors have emerged that the Dallas Cowboys are reportedly interested in drafting QB Jordan Love as part of their 17th overall pick. Hear why Marcellus Wiley believes this would be the worse move possible for Dallas and that they should stick with Dak Prescott.

Tweets about this

KelbermanNFL

Zack Kelberman Brother of #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Dies at 31 https://t.co/obguyKTsfM via @heavysan 7 minutes ago

pamrich7

Pam Rich Jace Prescott, brother of Dallas Cowboys QB, dead at 31 https://t.co/uBJRb5E7fU 9 minutes ago

JohnIQSimeon

JohnQSimeon🤔🕵🏽‍♂️🙏🏾 RT @justthinkit: Jace Prescott, Dak Prescott’s older brother, has died at 31 https://t.co/CMpe5E6IKz "Jace Prescott" = 9-destiny, the trag… 19 minutes ago

ChristineVSmith

Christine V. Smith Jace Prescott, brother of Dallas Cowboys QB, dead at 31 https://t.co/hKgGUZRddr 28 minutes ago

OpeningDayNFL

Opening Day Game Dak Prescott's Brother, Jace, Dead At 31 https://t.co/JxE3hdillj 36 minutes ago

CBRadioLive

CBRadio #BlameRob Dak Prescott Older Brother Jace ... Dead At 31 @CBRadioGOE @LoneJobber @KaneKittens 38 minutes ago

NSUDemonsFans

NSUDemonsfans RT @SophiaNBC5: Thinking of the Prescott family and the @NSUDemons Football family. So far, this has been a rough year for @NSUDemonsFB an… 55 minutes ago

27venamc

Edvinna McIntosh RT @TMZ: Dak Prescott's Brother, Jace, Dead At 31 https://t.co/AFJeuYjt1s 1 hour ago

