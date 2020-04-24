Stormi Steals the Show During Travis Scott's Fortnite Concert Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Travis Scott went live to join in with the fans enjoying his virtual concert on Fortnite, but had to cut it short ... because his adorable daughter, Stormi, demanded more of his attention. The rapper debuted his new track, "Astronomical," Thursday… 👓 View full article

