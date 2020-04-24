Global  

Stormi Steals the Show During Travis Scott's Fortnite Concert

TMZ.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Travis Scott went live to join in with the fans enjoying his virtual concert on Fortnite, but had to cut it short ... because his adorable daughter, Stormi, demanded more of his attention. The rapper debuted his new track, "Astronomical," Thursday…
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Travis Scott Sets Record on 'Fortnite' With Virtual Concert

Travis Scott Sets Record on 'Fortnite' With Virtual Concert 00:46

 Travis Scott Sets Record on 'Fortnite' With Virtual Concert The rapper debuted his new song, “Astronomical,” to an audience of more than 12 million people on Thursday. 'Fortnite,' via Twitter Scott took to social media following the virtual performance to thank his fans. Travis Scott, via Twitter...

