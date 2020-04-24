Global  

Juice WRLD's Posthumous Track 'Righteous' Details Drug Use

TMZ.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Juice WRLD's family has dropped a posthumous track from him, and its lyrics sadly foreshadow his eventual demise. The late rapper's family dropped "Righteous" Thursday night and the track goes into extreme detail about his heavy drug use and the…
Credit: Billboard News - Published
News video: Juice WRLD’s Posthumous Release 'Righteous' Has Arrived | Billboard News

Juice WRLD’s Posthumous Release 'Righteous' Has Arrived | Billboard News 01:00

 Less than six months after his untimely passing, Juice WRLD’s posthumous release “Righteous” has dropped.

