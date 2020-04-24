Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > For Your Fitness: A 40 minute full body workout

For Your Fitness: A 40 minute full body workout

Lainey Gossip Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
I hope you all enjoyed last week’s workout and thanks to everyone who wrote in and asked for specific workouts in the coming weeks. This week I have broken it down into 3 parts: a gentle core and spinal mobility warmup, a lower body workout and an upper body workout. This workout is geared towards t...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Quick ab workout at home

Quick ab workout at home 12:42

 Workout from home with Josh Siegel from Body By Perseverance.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Defnderer

ML @Mangan150 I bought your 20-Minute home fitness and like the material. With drop sets, is there any rule of how cl… https://t.co/JgU0wrpxFf 1 day ago

fpizart

Freddy Pizart, R.N. WebMD: No gym required: Boost your energy and build lean muscle with this full-body workout.… https://t.co/ztL0bYN9Vn 2 days ago

supergak1

แก๊กที่เป็นมุกตลก RT @WebMD: No gym required: Boost your energy and build lean muscle with this full-body workout. https://t.co/ynBLodkPCL https://t.co/0baEr… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.