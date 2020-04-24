For Your Fitness: A 40 minute full body workout Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

I hope you all enjoyed last week’s workout and thanks to everyone who wrote in and asked for specific workouts in the coming weeks. This week I have broken it down into 3 parts: a gentle core and spinal mobility warmup, a lower body workout and an upper body workout. This workout is geared towards t... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published 2 days ago Quick ab workout at home 12:42 Workout from home with Josh Siegel from Body By Perseverance. You Might Like

Tweets about this ML @Mangan150 I bought your 20-Minute home fitness and like the material. With drop sets, is there any rule of how cl… https://t.co/JgU0wrpxFf 1 day ago Freddy Pizart, R.N. WebMD: No gym required: Boost your energy and build lean muscle with this full-body workout.… https://t.co/ztL0bYN9Vn 2 days ago แก๊กที่เป็นมุกตลก RT @WebMD: No gym required: Boost your energy and build lean muscle with this full-body workout. https://t.co/ynBLodkPCL https://t.co/0baEr… 2 days ago