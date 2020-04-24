Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Forced to Call Truce by Wives Blake Lively and Deborra-Lee Furness

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Forced to Call Truce by Wives Blake Lively and Deborra-Lee Furness

AceShowbiz Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
The 'Deadpool' star and the 'Wolverine' actor have agreed to temporarily call off their feud to raise money for the hungry, thanks to their respective spouses.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Hugh Jackman And Ryan Reynolds Call A Truce

Hugh Jackman And Ryan Reynolds Call A Truce 02:23

 Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds may be social media enemies, but the two have decided to call a truce in their hilarious feud, all thanks to the "All in Challenge".

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.