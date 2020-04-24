Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Forced to Call Truce by Wives Blake Lively and Deborra-Lee Furness Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

The 'Deadpool' star and the 'Wolverine' actor have agreed to temporarily call off their feud to raise money for the hungry, thanks to their respective spouses. 👓 View full article

Hugh Jackman And Ryan Reynolds Call A Truce 02:23 Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds may be social media enemies, but the two have decided to call a truce in their hilarious feud, all thanks to the "All in Challenge".

