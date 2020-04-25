Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Tyler Perry Working On Safe Way to Reopen Atlanta Studios

Tyler Perry Working On Safe Way to Reopen Atlanta Studios

TMZ.com Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Tyler Perry isn't jumping to reopen his 330-acre Atlanta studio complex, but we've learned he's working on a really unique, interesting and safe way to shoot TV shows there during the coronavirus pandemic. Studio sources tell TMZ, Tyler has a plan…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

QueensIceZ

Zack Tyler Perry Working On Safe Way to Reopen Atlanta Studios via @TMZ https://t.co/rkZKHZEHOA 46 minutes ago

GeorgeDoramian

George Doramian RT @TMZ: Tyler Perry Working On Safe Way to Reopen Atlanta Studios https://t.co/hmOtI64DYU 57 minutes ago

KMarshalPinkney

KevinMarshallPinkney Tyler Perry Working On Safe Way to Reopen Atlanta Studios https://t.co/PEK6mIApwo via @TMZ 2 hours ago

Y100Michiana_

Y100 Michiana Tyler Perry Working On Safe Way to Reopen Atlanta Studios https://t.co/ZG684hMg2w 2 hours ago

Kampamback3

📖👣🌍♡'ω3️⃣z|Gold3️⃣n_Kampz|¹ⓂⒶⓁⒶⓏⒶ‌|°°° Tyler Perry Working On Safe Way to Reopen Atlanta Studios https://t.co/yY6Msex0oH via @TMZ 2 hours ago

TracyYerden

Tracy Yerden Tyler Perry Working On Safe Way to Reopen Atlanta Studios https://t.co/LyYxPPN6Oa via @TMZ 3 hours ago

Shopbob_

Shop-BOB Tyler Perry is Working on a Creative, But Safe Way to Re-Open His Studios in Atlanta https://t.co/C3gEj2j3bm https://t.co/1iF4zUSNK5 3 hours ago

GregTodd_

Greg Todd Tyler Perry Working On Safe Way to Reopen Atlanta Studios https://t.co/ca8gc4OBnK 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.