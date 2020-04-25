Statler Brothers' Harold Reid Dead at 80

James Baldwin Fan 📚 ✊🏾 🤓 RT @THR: Harold Reid, who sang bass for the Grammy-winning country group the Statler Brothers, has died after a long battle with kidney fai… 11 seconds ago

EducatëdHillbilly™ RT @sigg20: Sad News The Statler Brothers Bass Singer Harold Reid has Passed Away at age 80.#RIPHaroldReid #countrymusic 23 seconds ago

Billiam RT @TGSheppardmusic: Another one of our greats Harold Reid of The Statler Brothers has left for home. Some of my fondest memories was being… 35 seconds ago

Derrien Relyea Harold Reid, Statler Brothers bass singer, dies at 80 https://t.co/tPMRgwGUBQ 46 seconds ago

William Markham RT @HitsandGrins: A lot of folks are going to be digging out there Statler Brothers albums today. RIP Harold Reid. https://t.co/mXdF0IazNx 47 seconds ago

Randy RT @ABC: Harold Reid, who sang bass for the Grammy-winning country group the Statler Brothers, has died after a long battle with kidney fai… 1 minute ago

Richard Bradshaw Harold Reid, Statler Brothers bass singer, dies at 80 https://t.co/xDhFBIkmec 1 minute ago