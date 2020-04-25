Global  

Statler Brothers' Harold Reid Dead at 80

Saturday, 25 April 2020
Harold Reid, a member of the enormously popular country group, The Statler Brothers, has died. Reid's family revealed Harold passed Friday from his long fight with kidney failure. Harold was the bass singer and comic. The Statler Bros made a name…
