Lil Durk Feeds COVID Frontline Hospital Workers in Chicago

Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

Lil Durk brought some warm meals and happiness to healthcare workers on Chicago's frontlines against COVID. The rapper and his team pulled up to Chicago's Rush Hospital Friday with boxes of meals from PHLAVS Restaurant -- owned by Durk's manager --… 👓 View full article



