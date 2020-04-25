Global  

Lil Durk Feeds COVID Frontline Hospital Workers in Chicago

TMZ.com Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Lil Durk brought some warm meals and happiness to healthcare workers on Chicago's frontlines against COVID. The rapper and his team pulled up to Chicago's Rush Hospital Friday with boxes of meals from PHLAVS Restaurant -- owned by Durk's manager --…
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Hospital Workers Say They Deserve Hazard Pay For Coronavirus Pandemic

Hospital Workers Say They Deserve Hazard Pay For Coronavirus Pandemic 02:41

 They are not doctors or nurses, but other hospital workers’ jobs are still on the frontlines – every day, they are transporting sick patients, and cleaning rooms and waste. And as CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reports, they say they deserve hazard pay.

