Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Get Fun Warning From Tampa Bay Mayor

TMZ.com Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Tom Brady and Gronk just got a personal welcome from none other than the Mayor of their new home -- Tampa, Florida -- but it didn't come without a warning to both. Mayor Jane Castor penned her open letter, telling the Boston expatriates/ex-patriots…
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski attempting second act in Tampa.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski attempting second act in Tampa. 00:56

 Gronkowski poised to reunite with Brady in Tampa as city's mayor reveals Brady ejected from public park

