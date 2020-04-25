'Price Is Right' Announcer George Gray Suffers 3 Massive Heart Attacks Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

George Gray, the longtime announcer for "The Price Is Right" is in the hospital after suffering not one, not 2 but 3 massive heart attacks ... TMZ has learned. We're told George woke up Monday morning at 7 AM with chest pains. At first, he thought… 👓 View full article

