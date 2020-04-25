Global  

Kim Jong Un Allegedly Died After Surgery Went Wrong

AceShowbiz Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Rumor has it, the North Korean politician who became the Supreme leader since 2011 has passed away after a surgery to insert a stent in his heart went awry.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Kim Jong Un Is Reportedly in Grave Danger Following Surgery

Kim Jong Un Is Reportedly in Grave Danger Following Surgery 01:08

 According to South Korean online newspaper Daily NK, Kim Jong Un had a cardiovascular procedure performed on April 12th

