Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Call It Quits

Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Call It Quits

AceShowbiz Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
According to rumors, the 'Call Me by Your Name' actor has broken up with the daughter of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp after dating her for more than a year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

In Other News: 2 terrorists killed; Army Chief slams Pak; Depp joins Instagram [Video]

In Other News: 2 terrorists killed; Army Chief slams Pak; Depp joins Instagram

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane slammed Pakistan over exporting terror. The Army chief said that the Pakistan Army has been trying to infiltrate terrorists. Meanwhile, the Army killed two..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:35Published
Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer to star in Call Me by Your Name sequel [Video]

Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer to star in Call Me by Your Name sequel

Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer to star in Call Me by Your Name sequel Timothee made the shortlist for the Best Actor Academy Award category for his performance as teenager Elio coming to terms with..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:59Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Timothee Chalamet Splits from Lily-Rose Depp After More Than a Year of Dating

Timothee Chalamet has split from Lily-Rose Depp after more than a year of dating. The 24-year-old Call Me By Your Name actor and the 20-year-old The King actress...
Just Jared Jr

You Might Like


Tweets about this

whosnaad

𝚗𝚊𝚍🖤 RT @imhchalamet: applying for new mutuals! rt/follow if you stan: ariana grande timothée chalamet zendaya wallows it/cast stranger things… 4 minutes ago

winonaryxderz

｡･✧ | bella RT @dasedfilm: hi i’m looking for more mutuals timothée chalamet lily rose depp a24 films film twitter rt and follow me if u want to be… 7 minutes ago

somagnews

Somag News Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp ended their relationship https://t.co/3YOMp4zFNb https://t.co/2hKAynj1If 41 minutes ago

jbslovekitchen

elejo RT @DailyMailCeleb: Lily-Rose Depp and Timothee Chalamet call it quits after one year of dating https://t.co/HZQkcs2dgZ 44 minutes ago

Solkatt7

Alexandra Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp’s Relationship: A Complete Timeline https://t.co/J9l1otGu11 https://t.co/7h9McHmaxI 53 minutes ago

imhchalamet

𝗮 ♥︎ applying for new mutuals! rt/follow if you stan: ariana grande timothée chalamet zendaya wallows it/cast stranger… https://t.co/ZfBjGG08D4 1 hour ago

edwood_k

StayAtHomeKrysz🏠 If Lily Rose and Thimothee can't make it what chances do I have of finding love? Lily-Rose Depp and Timothee Chala… https://t.co/pqmPTAM1S7 1 hour ago

ka345sh

Ka345sh Lily rose Depp and timothee chalamet are no longer dating https://t.co/N4SJzFekGJ 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.