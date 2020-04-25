Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting First Child Together

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have a baby on the way -- their first together ... which means Arnold Schwarzenegger will be a newly-minted grandparent too. TMZ has confirmed the married couple is expecting, though it's unclear how far…

You Might Like

Tweets about this Dizzed.com Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting First Child Together https://t.co/M5F4aIsi9A 28 seconds ago ΛＫ𝚂卄Λㄒ RT @THR: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child together https://t.co/B3Mq0PWePS 31 seconds ago mercedes Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting First Child Together https://t.co/7ZBAeQAXPY 39 seconds ago Edith McDonald RT @enews: We are over the moon for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, who are pregnant with their first child together! 😍 https://t… 47 seconds ago rodrigo Pratt and Schwarzenegger Expecting First Child https://t.co/CqRAaHgIKc 2 minutes ago XavierWilliams RT @enews: Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Expecting First Child Together https://t.co/l3nF5hVkdl 2 minutes ago Elizabeth RT @JustJared: Exciting news - Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child together! https://t.co/2Kz1B280TH 2 minutes ago 𝖑𝖆𝖚𝖗𝖊𝖓🍒 chris pratt and katherine schwarzenegger have the vibe of a youth pastor and his wife that he won’t stop telling his students how hot she is 3 minutes ago