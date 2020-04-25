Global  

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting First Child Together

TMZ.com Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have a baby on the way -- their first together ... which means Arnold Schwarzenegger will be a newly-minted grandparent too. TMZ has confirmed the married couple is expecting, though it's unclear how far…
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Katherine Schwarzenegger: Constant communication is key in a marriage

Katherine Schwarzenegger: Constant communication is key in a marriage 01:03

 Katherine Schwarzenegger says "constant" communication is key in her marriage to Chris Pratt.

