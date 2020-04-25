Global  

Statler Brothers' Harold Reid Died From Kidney Failure

AceShowbiz Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
The founding member of the Grammy Award-winning group The Statler Brothers has passed away at the age of 80 following a long arduous battle with kidney disease.
Harold Reid, Statler Brothers bass singer, dies at 80

STAUNTON, Va. (AP) — Harold Reid, who sang bass for the Grammy-winning country group the Statler Brothers, has died after a long battle with kidney failure. He...
Seattle Times

Statler Brothers' Harold Reid Dead at 80

Harold Reid, a member of the enormously popular country group, The Statler Brothers, has died. Reid's family revealed Harold passed Friday from his long fight...
TMZ.com

